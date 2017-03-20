Century 21 Real Estate Launches ‘C21 Adulting’

Century 21 Real Estate LLC has launched C21 Adulting, a digital program designed to educate and engage millennials, including first-time homebuyers and prospective sales associates, on a variety of topics related to house, life, money and work.

“Whether looking for tips on dressing for an interview, a tutorial on how to hang a picture or a quiz that helps determine where they should live, millennials will find everything they need to help conquer life’s challenges—large and small—at C21Adulting.com,” says Cara Whitley, CMO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “With this initiative, we’re hoping to showcase the CENTURY 21 brand as an innovative global real estate leader with its finger on the pulse of and uniquely positioned to anticipate, meet and exceed the distinctive needs of first-time homebuyers.”

C21 Adulting features humorous content, including blogs, how-to videos, GIFs, parodies, quizzes and surveys. Examples of content include “Medicine Cabinet Must-Haves,” “The Art of Laundry,” and “Home-Buying Knowledge Explored.”

