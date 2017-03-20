Keeping Your Business Profitable

In order to remain profitable in today’s market, you have to understand the business landscape and the revenue-generating strategies at your disposal. Even further, ensuring you’re part of a strong community with a reliable support system can mean the difference between rising revenues and closed doors.

Tenets like making good first impressions, successfully utilizing resources and leveraging technology should be woven into the cornerstones of your business in order to drive success and showcase the quality of your company. These considerations are particularly important for small businesses, as they often struggle to survive amid unrelenting large company competition and limited resources.

What can small businesses do?

Small business owners must continue to connect and collaborate with their communities.

As a real estate professional, you must reach out and leverage your relationships and resources. Establishing solid client relationships from the start will help you obtain what sustainable companies thrive on: repeat and referral business. Your connection with your peers, colleagues and community must be cultivated, as this will either drive your company’s growth or halt it.

Being regarded as a community business isn’t easy, but it’s next to impossible if a company doesn’t participate locally from the beginning. Meet other local business owners, hold community functions in your office and practice door-to-door marketing to show that you’re one of them. Perception is crucial, and the principles on which your company is built will reap more benefits than any superficial initiatives you practice in times of struggle.

Joining trade associations and groups of like-minded entrepreneurs will expand and strengthen your network.

The NAWRB Certified Delegate Program, accessible to NAWRB Elite Members only, is an excellent opportunity for women in the housing ecosystem to become vetted industry speakers and showcase their business on a national platform. NAWRB equips Certified Delegate Spokeswomen with strategic speaking presentations and resources for bottom-line growth.

Beginning with NAWRB’s Delegate training, which features professionals providing expert guidance on public speaking, leadership and the diversity and inclusion movement, the NAWRB Certified Delegate Program offers exceptional benefits.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) and its free services are also vital resources for your business. From the SCORE network’s mentorship opportunities to business-planning guidance from Small Business Development Centers (SBDC), the SBA is a helping hand no small business owner should forgo.

Becoming part of a trade association and participating in programs like the ones described above can be critical, allowing you to showcase your company on a larger scale.

Being a participating member of a community of entrepreneurs can provide you with opportunities to offer your services to a wider market and raise your bottom line. Not taking advantage of industry relationships and networks represents an opportunity cost your business may not be equipped to endure. Remember, nobody does it alone, and when times get tough, a strong network can help you endure the red and make it back to the black.

Desirée Patno is president and CEO of the National Association of Women in Real Estate Businesses (NAWRB).

