Broker Purchases First Motto Mortgage Franchise in Pennsylvania

A Springfield, Pa.-based real estate broker has purchased the first Motto Mortgage franchise in the state, the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. company recently announced. The franchise was purchased by Daniel Lanni, owner of RE/MAX Select.

“Opening a Motto Mortgage franchise will provide more lending options for local homebuyers,” says Lanni. “Our clients will have access to a loan originator that will connect them to lenders based on their individual needs.”

“As a lifelong resident of Delaware County, Daniel is acutely aware of the needs of homebuyers in the greater Philadelphia area,” says Motto Mortgage President Ward Morrison. “His decision to open the first Motto Mortgage franchise in Pennsylvania will streamline the home-buying process for his clients. We have immense confidence in him as a local business owner, real estate broker and, now, Motto Mortgage franchisee.”

With Motto Mortgage, experienced mortgage professionals can benefit from tools, resources, and proximity to a local real estate brokerage. Motto Mortgage loan originators are not bound to the products of one specific lender, but have access to competitive loan options from various sources.

For more information, please visit www.mottomortgage.com.



