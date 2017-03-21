Cartus Names CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company Platinum Award Winner

CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company was named a Platinum Award winner by the Cartus Broker Network during the Network’s annual International Conference, the company recently announced. The award denotes excellence in customer service, cost management and effective analysis and marketing of homes.

“2016 was a monumental year for us in many ways, and achieving the highest honor a brokerage company can achieve in the relocation of employees around the world was simply the icing on the cake,” says Jim Fite, president of CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company. “For those moving in and out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, this award signifies the commitment of ‘World Class Service’ our company is committed to achieving.”

The company was also recently recognized at an awards breakfast during the Century 21 One21 Experience.

“I’m honored to congratulate CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company on their astonishing success in 2016,” says Rick Davidson, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “The entire team is an outstanding example of what can be achieved when you combine unrivaled feet-on-the-street knowledge, top-notch professionalism, and an unwavering commitment to first-rate customer service.”

For more information, please visit www.century21.com.



