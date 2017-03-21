ERA Real Estate Announces 2016 Hall of Fame Inductees

ERA Real Estate recently announced its Hall of Fame inductees for 2016, honoring one company and four individuals who earned high levels of recognition and made contributions to and had an impact on the culture and history of ERA. The inductees are ERA Preferred Properties Real Estate in Hanover, Pa.; Ann Davis of ERA Central Realty Group in Cream Ridge, N.J.; Janice Miller of ERA First Advantage Realty, Inc., in Newburgh, Ind.; Sherry McGrath of ERA Priority Real Estate in Gillette, Wyo.; and Steve Simmons of ERA Fernandina Beach Realty in Fernandina Beach, Fla.

“Working tirelessly to shape the future of the ERA brand and drive positive change in the industry for many years, our 2016 Hall of Fame inductees have greatly contributed to the huge momentum the ERA brand is experiencing,” says Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate. “As champions for the brand, they have increased ERA’s visibility, and with a relentless focus on innovation, they have helped transform the way we do business. We are grateful and extremely fortunate to have their expertise within our network of ERA brokers and companies.”

A closer look at the 2016 inductees:

ERA Preferred Properties Real Estate, Inc.

Thirty years ago, under the leadership of Broker/Owner Bill Shanbarger, ERA Preferred Properties Real Estate, Inc. opened its doors in Hanover, Pa. Just three years in, ERA Preferred Properties Real Estate won the coveted Gene Francis Memorial Award for ERA’s All-Around Top Company—the first of many national and local honors. Built on trust and loyalty, ERA Preferred Properties Real Estate, Inc. boasts a number of team members with more than 25 years of service who share the firm’s strong commitment to collaboration and community service.

Ann Davis, ERA Central Realty Group

A trailblazer, Davis opened the doors to ERA Ann Davis & Associates in 1986 with three affiliated real estate sales associates. The firm was owned and managed entirely by women in a time when real estate was still dominated by men. Davis had a unique vision that by fostering a culture of teamwork, education and shared expertise, she could guarantee success for her growing organization of real estate professionals. Never losing sight of that intent, Davis, with the help of her daughter, Stephanie Bellanova, grew the company, now known as ERA Central Realty Group, to include more than 150 affiliated sales professionals. Davis and Bellanova continue to utilize ERA innovation and tools to expand their presence in the marketplace.

Janice Miller, ERA First Advantage Realty

A 32-year veteran affiliated with the ERA brand, Miller catapulted her real estate career by joining the ERA network as a sales associate in 1985, and then becoming the owner of ERA First Advantage Realty in 1995, which became a Top 50 ERA-affiliated company. Nationally recognized as a top 100 REALTOR®, Miller has sold more homes than any other REALTOR® in her MLS. Her guidance, knowledge and use of ERA programs and resources—especially the ERA Sellers Security Plan—have made her a great ambassador for the brand and sought-after collaborator within the ERA network of brokers. The recipient of numerous awards, Miller’s company most notably won the brand’s top honor, the Gene Francis Memorial Award for All-Around Top Company, in 2011, and has been named to the prestigious ERA Leaders’ Circle every year since 1999.

Sherry McGrath, ERA Priority Real Estate

Celebrating her 42nd year in real estate, Broker/Owner McGrath of ERA Priority Real Estate in Gillette, Wyo., began her journey with ERA Real Estate in 1981 when she joined ERA Homestead Realty, which later evolved into ERA Boardwalk Real Estate. McGrath has always been involved with the local community and national brand, and in 1987, she purchased the company and served as owner/operator, managing broker, relocation manager and a listing and selling agent until 2014 when her son, Josh McGrath, bought the company, now known as ERA Priority Real Estate. McGrath played an integral role in helping shape the future of ERA Real Estate and continues to do so as an active affiliated independent sales associate.

Steve Simmons, ERA Fernandina Beach Realty

In 1975, Simmons opened ERA Fernandina Beach Realty, the first franchised real estate office on Amelia Island, Fla., with eight independent sales professionals. A true ambassador for the brand, Simmons helped to expand ERA’s footprint by encouraging other real estate brokers to affiliate with ERA. His commitment to the brand’s growth assisted in the addition of 28 ERA offices in the mid-1970s and early 1980s. Additionally, Simmons opened real estate offices in Augusta and Savannah, Ga., while also leading learning programs and monthly sales meeting rallies within his territory. After much success in that role, Simmons returned to his company on Amelia Island and continues to operate as an ERA broker today.

The inductees were recognized during a ceremony at the recent 2017 ERA International Business Conference in Dallas, Texas.

