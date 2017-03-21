Weichert, Realtors Promotes Carlo Siracusa to Head of Residential Sales

Weichert, Realtors has promoted Carlo Siracusa, a 17-year veteran of the real estate industry, to head of Residential Sales, the company recently announced. Siracusa, most recently regional vice president, will be responsible for leading Weichert, Realtors’ sales force growth and sales production.

“We are both proud and excited to promote Carlo to head of residential sales,” says James, Weichert, Jr., president of Weichert, Realtors and co-president of the Weichert Companies. “His proven track record of developing sales associates and sales managers into market leaders positions Carlo extremely well for growing Weichert’s residential real estate presence.”

Siracusa joined Weichert as a sales associate in 2000. In 2005, he was named sales manager in Clifton, N.J. In 2007, he was promoted to lead the corporate headquarters sales team, becoming a repeat recipient of the Manager of the Year award. He was again promoted, this time to regional vice president, in 2015.

