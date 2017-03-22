Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORSÂ® Named No. 1 in Nation

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORSÂ®/Trident Group has been named the No. 1 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brokerage in the nation, the company recently announced.

“We are delighted to accept this honor on behalf of all of our sales associates and employees,” says Lawrence Flick, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORSÂ®/Trident Group. “It all starts with a great team, and everyone in our company played a role in this amazing achievement. We thank everyone in the company for all they do to make our company the best in the countryâ€”we’re so proud.”

Two of the company’s sales associates, Mike McCann (“The Real Estate Man”/The Mike McCann Team) and Robin Gordon, were also recognized, receiving the Pinnacle Award. McCann’s team was recognized as the No. 1 team for both closed units and total GCI, while Gordon was recognized as No. 7 for total GCI. More than 20 agents and teams were recognized in Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ top 100 in the nation.

For more information, please visit www.foxroach.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmarkÂ RISMedia.com.