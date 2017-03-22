Buyside Joins Moxi Works Platform

Buyside has joined the Moxi Works open platform, providing agents a source of seller leads, Moxi Works recently announced. Users gain a seller lead marketing suite, complete with integration with Moxi Works’ Engage CRM, allowing agents to receive leads to their CRM, and a landing page with home valuations.

“Buyside is a powerful and easy add-in to any broker website that turns your traffic into seller leads,” says Mike McHenry, vice president of Channels and Partnerships at Moxi Works. “Using Moxi’s open platform API, Buyside automatically sends these new leads into Moxi Engage for an agent to nurture and grow their sphere with zero effort.”

“Buyside prides ourselves on delivering quality service to the brokerage community, and so it was a no-brainer to partner with someone like the Moxi Works team who share the same vision,” says Charles Williams, CEO of Buyside.

