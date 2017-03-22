Compass Launches Interactive Home Search Tool ‘Collections’

Compass has launched an interactive home search tool, Collections, that allows homebuyers and real estate professionals the ability to collaborate on a portfolio of properties, the company recently announced. A beta version of the tool was rolled out to Compass agents and their clients in November 2016.

“Collections is the real estate industry’s answer to the modern way people like to shop,” says Leonard Steinberg, president of Compass. “Today, everything is about curation and personalization. With that in mind, we set out to build an intuitive and visually compelling way for clients and consumers to search for a home and interact with our agents. Collections helps the homebuyer feel in control of the process and makes searching for or selling a home less cumbersome and more enjoyable.”

The tool provides agents the ability to share real-time updates, such as availability and price changes, with buyers, as well as the ability to communicate with them—key for multigenerational or overseas buyers. Agents can also create a public Collection to showcase market expertise, as well as show comparably priced properties to clients during negotiations.

It allows homebuyers and sellers to:

Organize Listings

Choose a group of properties to start a Collection using Compass’ search tools. Listings can be added or removed from a Collection at any time.



Monitor Properties

Stay updated on availability and pricing of properties included in a Collection. Manage the frequency and delivery method of alerts.



Discuss Homes of Interest

Start a conversation with an agent on an individual listing or start a discussion on the overall Collection.



Collaborate with Friends and Family

Invite your spouse, parents or interior designer to join the Collection and engage in the discussion or their own properties for consideration.

For more information, please visit www.compass.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.