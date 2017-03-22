ERA Real Estate Names Ohio Brokerage National Company of the Year

ERA Real Estate has named Ohio-based ERA Real Solutions Realty as its national company of the year, awarding the brokerage The Gene Francis Memorial Award, the company recently announced. ERA Real Solutions Realty, led by broker/owner Jeremy Raby, joined the ERA system in 2010.

“When Jeremy Raby affiliated with ERA Real Estate in 2010, he had one goal: growth,” says Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate. “Since then, his firm’s growth has been nothing less than exponential. Jeremy and his entire team capture and personify ERA’s spirit of ambitious growth goals while at the same time staying highly attuned to serving today’s sophisticated consumer. With an eye for opportunity and a reputation for execution, Jeremy Raby exemplifies the next-generation of leadership for not only the ERA network, but for the entire real estate industry.”

“Our affiliation with ERA Real Estate has fueled incredible momentum for our firm and allowed us to transform the way we do business by creating a unique competitive advantage for us in our market, and we are incredibly honored to earn ERA’s highest and most prestigious company award,” says Raby. “ERA’s core values of collaboration and teamwork align so well with our company culture, and we are excited to part of a network that is leading the way in shaping the future of our industry, for the benefit of both real estate professionals and the clients we serve.”

The Gene Francis Memorial Award—named for Gene Francis, co-founder of ERA Real Estate—is awarded to the ERA company that reflects the qualities most respected throughout the ERA system and real estate industry, including brand engagement, high customer satisfaction ratings and sales growth.

The other four finalists for The Gene Francis Memorial Award were ERA Grizzard Real Estate (Central Fla.); ERA Martin & Associates (Ohio); Schuler Bauer Real Estate ERA Powered (Ky.); and ERA Skyline Real Estate (Utah).

