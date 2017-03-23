Weichert Commercial Brokerage Names Thomas Semler SVP, Sales Development Manager

Weichert Commercial Brokerage, Inc. has named Thomas Semler senior vice president and sales development manager, the company recently announced. Semler, a 40-year veteran of the commercial real estate industry, will be responsible for the professional development of Weichert Commercial Brokerage sales associates.

“We are excited to welcome Tom to our Weichert Commercial Brokerage executive team,” says James Sousa, president of Weichert Commercial Brokerage. “In particular, we look forward to the training initiatives he will lead in the newly created sales development manager role. This is a unique opportunity for Tom to help us grow Weichert Commercial Brokerage, while also allowing us to serve our clients more effectively by having a team of highly trained sales professionals.”

Semler was formerly senior vice president at Avison Young and principal at Cresa New Jersey, as well as spent nearly 20 years at Cushman & Wakefield.

For more information, please visit www.weichertcommercial.com.



