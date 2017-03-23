Zephyr Real Estate Earns LeadingRE Website Quality Certification

Zephyr Real Estate again earned the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) Website Quality Certification (WQC), denoting a site that meets standards in areas such as design and usability, the company recently announced. Zephyr was rated 8.06 out of 10.

“Our website is a high priority, and we are constantly evaluating, reviewing and testing to ensure that our customers and colleagues are able to easily access all the information they need,” says Melody Foster, vice president of Marketing at Zephyr. “We are pleased to receive this certification of the high degree of integrity demanded by LeadingRE.”

