ERA Real Estate Names Two Brokerages Service Companies of the Year

ERA Real Estate has named Florida-based ERA Grizzard Real Estate and Arkansas-based ERA Team Real Estate as its service companies of the year, awarding the brokerages The Jim Jackson Memorial Award for 1st IN SERVICE™, Category One and Two, respectively, the company recently announced. ERA Grizzard Real Estate is led by broker/owner Gus Grizzard. ERA Team Real Estate is led by broker/owner Tracy Tidwell.

“Our hallmark customer-first approach at ERA demonstrates the importance of service across the entire network,” says Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate. “I am thrilled to honor [these brokerages’] commitment to service this year with The Jim Jackson Memorial Award. Their drive to provide a superior customer experience pushes the company forward and sets the service bar high for each other and for the entire ERA network.”

“Being recognized simultaneously for superior service and growth clearly validates our service-first philosophy and we couldn’t be more proud of this accomplishment,” says Grizzard. “We’ve been building an amazing team over the last few years as well as building a steadfast belief in a company the entire team can be deeply proud of and something they work very hard to protect.”

“It’s truly an honor to win this award,” says Tidwell. “Helping our clients find their next home is the core of what we do each and every day, and we make it a priority to ensure they have a stellar experience while working with us. Exceeding service expectations has been a core value of mine and of my husband and business partner Mark Tidwell since we began this company, and we are proud to have been recognized for our hard work.”

The Jim Jackson Memorial Award for 1st IN SERVICE™—named for Jim Jackson, co-founder and former president of ERA Real Estate—is awarded to the ERA company that demonstrates superior customer service and sales productivity. The award is given in two categories: Category One, for companies with 500 or more transactions; and Category Two, for companies with 100-499 transactions.

For more information, please visit www.era.com.



