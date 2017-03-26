A Hands-Off Approach to Social Media

In the following interview, Jan Gillespie, REALTOR® with RE/MAX Cinco Ranch in Katy, Texas, discusses his local market, referral-generating strategies and social media marketing.

Region Served: While my concentration is in Katy, Texas, with the referrals I’ve received over the years, I show and sell homes throughout Houston.

Years in Real Estate: Since 1999

Facebook: @JanTheManGillespie

Getting started, can you talk a little bit about some of the current trends you’re seeing in your market?

There are a lot of people putting off buying a home as they wait and see what’s going to come from the new administration. Another trend I anticipate is interest rates continuing to go up as we make our way through 2017. In addition, we’ll see a shortage of inventory, and a majority of older homeowners remodeling their spaces in order to stay in them longer.

What steps have you taken to ensure success in 2017?

Since I work strictly by referral (with 95 percent of my business coming from personal referrals), the coaching I have access to through Buffini & Company is instrumental in setting the stage for success this year—and well into the future. What I like about the system is the fact that it’s so simple, but at the same time, very effective. Buffini’s process centers around personal telephone calls, personal notes and pop-bys. By taking the time to stay in touch with my sphere, I’m going to be top of mind when they hear of someone who is thinking of buying or selling a home.

How are you using social media to better your real estate business?

To be perfectly honest, up until two years ago, I didn’t want anything to do with social media. I’m 68 years old, and I didn’t want to be fooling around with any of it, but everything I read said that having a social media presence is crucial for today’s real estate professionals. I tested the waters with a few different companies that took care of social media on my behalf; however, I was still responsible for certain parts of the process. That’s when I began seeing ads for RISMedia’s ACE (Automated Content Engagement), and after looking at them several times, I thought it was too good to be true. When I took the plunge and decided to sign up for ACE, I still thought it was too good to be true. Not only are the articles professionally written, but I really like the entire system.

What aspects of RISMedia’s ACE are most appealing to you?

The fact that I don’t have to do anything is most appealing. I receive an email each day that shows me exactly what has been posted on my behalf, and they are all the types of articles that will get more and more people following me on my various social media channels. I also hope to gain more followers by highlighting the fact that I’m posting new content on my social media platforms in the email blast I send to my entire database each and every month.

