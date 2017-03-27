Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Names Top-Producing Company of 2016

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate has named Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene its top-producing company of 2016 for both closed units and volume. The company is led by managing partners Marilyn Eiland and Mark Woodroof.

“Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene continues to set an incredible standard of excellence in the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network and the real estate industry,” says Sherry Chris, president and CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, LLC. “We congratulate Mark, Marilyn, and their outstanding organization on their success, and look forward to an exceptional 2017 together.”

“The awards speak volumes to the representation more than 1,100 Gary Greene agents provide buyers and sellers across the Houston area,” says Woodroof. “It is an honor to be recognized by Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.”

The company, which was awarded at the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate biannual international brand conference, Fusion 2017, also received the American Home Shield Warranty Excellence Award. Gary Greene agent Paula Wehring received an American Home Shield Warranty Excellence Award, as well. Gary Greene agent Bob Miles, a board member of the Gary Greene Foundation, received a Community Involvement Award. The Lippincott Team, in addition, was named the No. 3 “Producing Team” in the network.



For more information, please visit www.GaryGreene.com or www.BHGRE.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.