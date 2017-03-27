Simple Steps to Building ROI From Your Listing Exposure

When training in real estate, there is one missed item that stands out to me with several offices and agents, and that’s the inability to track any return on investment from listing exposure. There are so many sites, apps and tools being sold to you in order to showcase your listings; however, not knowing if business is coming back from those sources is detrimental to your wallet and future business. These few tips can help you be more informed about the investments you make on your listings.

Know where your listings are going.

As the listing agent, you should know where your listings appear and all of the products you are using in order to showcase that listing. Do some research to determine all of the sites, apps and tools where your listings are being displayed. Keep in mind that some sites might further syndicate your listing, so dig deep and create for yourself a list of these places. Once you have an aggregated list, you can begin to focus your resources.

Guide inquiries back to one location.

Commit to using one website and company email address and use that as your home base to funnel all listing views and prospects. Having multiple websites and email addresses floating around can be too difficult to keep your leads and views organized. This is key when it comes to listing sites or tools that allow you to create a profile and link back to your website. Make sure you control the path of information by adding your company email address and website to that profile.

Leverage a tracking system.

There are several different companies that allow you to track users who view and move through sites trying to get more information on you or your listings. Setting up a free account with sites such as Google Analytics allows all of those tracking programs to point to your one website, which will pick up that data.

Evaluate where your business is originating.

Using your tracking tool, analyze where your buyers/sellers are coming from and invest resources accordingly. That may result in spending more time on a social media platform or investing more money into a retargeting campaign. Regardless of the medium, use the data to help you focus your resources and build on the return on investment.



For more information, please visit www.evusa.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.

