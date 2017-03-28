Adding Value Every Step of the Way

For more than 20 years, REALTOR® Melissa Stanford, owner of Stanford Realty Company in Savannah, Ga., has been helping consumers in Chatham, Effingham and Bryan counties with their real estate transactions.

Over that time, Stanford has seen a host of new opportunities come along claiming to help real estate professionals find buyers and attract listings. While some have worked and others have failed, Homes.com is the one Stanford believes in 100 percent.

“I first started utilizing Homes.com three years ago, and within three months of using them, I picked up a buyer and put them under contract fairly quickly for a very nice-priced home,” says Stanford. “It’s been very valuable for me in a number of ways.”

Stanford acquired two zip codes in the Savannah area from Homes.com, leading to numerous transactions, one recently priced above $200,000. She also finds great value in the blogs and content they provide.

“Working with Homes.com has given me a good list of buyers to follow up with, and I’m adding to our sphere of influence with buyers who maybe aren’t warm buyers right now, but will be in the future,” she says. “It’s a really good return for the value. I’m spending less than I do for Zillow, and I’m closing the same amount of leads.”

By using Homes.com, Stanford receives property inquiries from active buyers and sellers as soon as they make the decision to engage. What’s more, the service immediately sends Stanford property inquiries within her zip codes and displays links to her Homes.com profile, where buyers and sellers can simply click to call her cell phone. Even more beneficial is the fact that her endorsements and listings are highlighted right next to her name.

Stanford can even answer questions directly on the site and quickly and easily alert buyers and sellers when property listings change.

One of the things Stanford praises about Homes.com is its marketing format, which is designed so that when someone looks at a listing, they also see a virtual tour, a video of who the agent is and all the pertinent information they need.

“I’m on other real estate sites, and something I don’t like on many of those is the confusion over who is listing the property, and if it’s actually on the market or not,” says Stanford. “Other real estate sites hide the videos. Homes.com lets you see everything you need clearly and concisely, and it’s all done with a crisp, clean look.”

