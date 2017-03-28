Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Launches ‘Love Your Home’ Sweepstakes

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has launched its 2017 Love Your Home Sweepstakes, held in conjunction with HGTV’s “Good Bones,” the HSF Affiliates LLC company recently announced. The sweepstakes, running now through June 16, will award $80,000 in cash prizes, divided into a $50,000 grand prize and 12 weekly $2,500 prizes. The first weekly winner will be announced in early April; the grand prize winner will be announced in early July.

“Our sweepstakes continues to generate excitement and enthusiasm for the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand,” says Gino Blefari, CEO. “We look forward to another successful campaign in 2017, and our team is excited to announce multiple winners in the coming weeks.”

“Good Bones” follows mother and daughter Mina Starsiak and Karen E Laine as they renovate homes near downtown Indianapolis.

“HGTV’s core demographic of viewers aligns seamlessly with our target consumer audience, making it an ideal fit for our national marketing campaign,” says Kerry Donovan, vice president of Marketing for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “The show highlights the immense value of homeownership and that message ties into the central idea behind our Love Your Home Sweepstakes.”

The sweepstakes is part of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ national advertising campaign, which features a television spot, called “Place,” with vignettes emphasizing the importance of home.

