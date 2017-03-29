CENTURY 21 Advantage Gold Acquires RE/MAX Advantage

CENTURY 21 Advantage Gold has acquired Yardley, Pa.-based RE/MAX Advantage, bringing its agent count to 240 and office count to 10, the company recently announced. Former RE/MAX Advantage broker/owner John Goodwin will serve as principal and managing broker of CENTURY 21 Advantage Gold’s Yardley office.

“While our sights are always set on growth and expansion, this acquisition more importantly positions us to provide the highest level of quality service to the homebuyers and sellers throughout Bucks County,” says Bill Lublin, CEO of CENTURY 21 Advantage Gold. “Our newly affiliated agents, who can now leverage the brand’s best-in-class tools and resources, and a great brokerage management team, are already seeing a marked increase in the number of business opportunities a rich leads environment affords them.”

For more information, please visit www.C21AG.com or www.century21.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.