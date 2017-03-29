Coldwell Banker Chicora Merges with North Carolina Network

Coldwell Banker Chicora has merged with the North Carolina-based Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage network, comprised of Coldwell Banker Advantage and Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage, the Myrtle Beach, S.C., company recently announced.

The firm, led by President and CEO Don Smith, Vice President of Operations Cheryl Brush and Director of General Brokerage Rod Smith, will now operate as Coldwell Banker Chicora Advantage. All three members of the leadership team will retain ownership interest in the firm.

The firm will also welcome new business partners Gary Rabon, president of the Raleigh, N.C., office for Coldwell Banker Advantage; Ralph Huff, president of the Fayetteville, N.C., office for Coldwell Banker Advantage; Tim Milam, president of Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage; and Brian Moxey, vice president of Business Development for Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage.

“Our Coldwell Banker franchise agreement was set to renew this year, so we felt the time was right to consider the best way forward for our company and agents,” says Don Smith. “There was never any doubt that we would stay with the Coldwell Banker brand, but we began to explore the benefits of a partnership and how it could strengthen our firm and broaden our reach. Tim Milam and I have known each other for more than 20 years and often share ideas and best practices, particularly since Wilmington and Myrtle Beach have many market similarities as coastal communities. I have great respect for Tim and his partners at Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage. I am confident our cultures and business models will work very well together, and that this merger will bring many advantages to both our clients and agents.”

Coldwell Banker Chicora Advantage agents will receive an email this week to a survey allowing them to provide feedback related to the merger.

“Our philosophy at Sea Coast Advantage has always been that ‘We Work for the Agents. They Don’t Work for Us,'” Milam says. “With that in mind, we will implement a survey of the Chicora Advantage agents to help identify their priorities and what tools and resources they need most to help grow their business.”

According to Milam, one of the first steps taken will be hiring a full-time IT director.



