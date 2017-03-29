Long & Foster Expands Rental Beast Partnership to Philadelphia

Long & Foster Real Estate is expanding its partnership with Rental Beast, an online leasing platform, to the Greater Philadelphia market, the company recently announced. The expansion will allow Long & Foster agents and clients in Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania to access the platform, which includes rental listings not available on the MLS.

“We’ve seen tremendous success in the past few months working with Rental Beast in the Greater Washington, D.C., market,” says Joe Amatangelo, president of Long & Foster’s Rental division. “Not only have our real estate agents been able to better support their rental clients with the Rental Beast system, but also consumers searching for rental properties on our website now have access to even more inventory in their desired communities. By expanding our partnership to the Greater Philadelphia area, rental clients in those markets will be able to benefit from these added services, too.”

“We are excited to provide our agents with these effective tools to navigate the rental market,” say Ron Clarke and Bob Albanese, senior vice presidents and regional managers of Long & Foster’s Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware regions.

For more information, please visit LongandFoster.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.