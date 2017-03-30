Coldwell Banker Names No. 1 Team in West Central Florida

Brand This Post With Your Info!

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has named The Hughes Shelton Realtors the No. 1 large team in West Central Florida, the company recently announced. The Tampa, Fla.-based team is comprised of Mike Hughes, Jeff Shelton, Andrea Webb, Rebecca Batte, Kelly Burchill, Leigh Jones, Cristine Mastrilli and Tara Curry.

“Ranking as the top large team in West Central Florida very well reflects the amount of dedication and quality of customer service that the team stands for,” says Clark Toole, president of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate, Florida. “The Hughes Shelton Realtors’ exceptional market knowledge, professionalism and dedication to customer service have enabled them to achieve these remarkable results.”

