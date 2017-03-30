Help Your Clients, Help Yourself

If you want to surpass the competition, you have to surpass their level of service. This is why the agents of Patty Sanders, managing broker for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty in Wichita, Kan., share the benefits of an American Home Shield® (AHS®) home warranty with their buyer and seller clients.

Sanders is no real estate newbie. She’s been in the game for 23 years, and AHS home warranties have been assisting the clients of her agents since the beginning.

“With all of the stress of purchasing a home and moving, the last thing a new homeowner wants to deal with is repairs,” says Sanders. “The home warranty allows the homeowner to request service by calling or going online when a covered item fails.” This, according to Sanders, provides a huge value to her agents’ clients. They’re able to dilute stressful situations with premium service, all in one simple package: the home warranty.

But not all home warranty providers are created equal. Just like you want to offer premium service to your clients, AHS aims to offer the highest quality care, as well. AHS has a staunch commitment to continuing education and working hard to meet the specific needs of the companies with which it has built longstanding relationships. A huge part of this premium customer service comes in the form of local representatives who offer one-on-one personal care to agents and their clients.

“One of the best benefits we receive from AHS is our local account executive,” says Sanders. “She’s always there when we have a question or a difficult situation that requires her help.

“Our local account executive holds training sessions for our agents to describe the benefits of home warranties for sellers and buyers,” says Sanders. “Her knowledge and expertise with home warranties is priceless in helping new agents understand the importance of home warranty coverage.”

It’s no surprise AHS’ service is excellent. The full-service warranty company has been in the home warranty business for 45 years, offering an abundance of options to meet the unique needs of buyers and sellers across the board. In addition to prime customer support, AHS provides marketing materials, agent training options and breaking industry news and information.

“Our sellers also enjoy the benefits of listing coverage so their homes are covered during the listing period,” Sanders explains. “It’s such a benefit to the seller to be able to have coverage during the time their home is on the market, so they can worry less about covered repairs that may come up during an already stressful time.”

Less stress for the seller means less stress for the agent, and superior service overall.

“AHS has worked with this company as long as I’ve been here,” says Sanders, “and is a great service provider.”



