Long & Foster Agents in Virginia Honored for Sales Achievements

Long & Foster Real Estate has honored five agents in its South Boston, Va., office with annual awards for sales achievements in 2016, the company recently announced. Agents Rhonda Buckley, Dewey Compton and Scotty Felton, and team Honey and Jim Davis, were recognized, with Buckley, Compton and Felton each receiving the Chairman’s Club Award and awards for being among the top 20 agents for settled units in the region, and Felton receiving the Outstanding Services Award. The Davis team received the President’s Club Award and an award for being the office’s top sales team.

“Long & Foster prides itself on the accomplishments of our team of highly-trained professionals,” says Gary Scott, president of Long & Foster Real Estate. “Our family of companies has a reputation of honesty, integrity and best-in-class customer service that spans more than 45 years. This year’s award winners are an integral part of why Long & Foster is the top real estate company in the Mid-Atlantic.”

For more information, please visit www.LongandFoster.com.



