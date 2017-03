NAR Broker Tip of the Month: Broker Toolkits Help Address Issues

NAR’s REALTOR® Magazine offers a variety of broker toolkits designed to provide step-by-step help on challenging brokerage issues. Toolkit topics including Risk Management, Marketing, Leadership, Recruitment and Retention and more. Topics are added and updated regularly, so check back often here.



