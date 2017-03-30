Realtor.com Adds Matterport 3D Virtual Tours to iOS App

Realtor.com® has added Matterport 3D virtual home tours on listings on its iOS app, the News Corp subsidiary Move, Inc.-operated company recently announced. The tours will be available on the realtor.com Android app this spring.



“Seeing a home is one of the most critical, but time-consuming elements of the home shopping journey,” says Ryan O’Hara, CEO of realtor.com. “By leveraging Matterport’s 3D technology, we are giving homebuyers the ability to explore properties they are interested in with virtual tours prior to ever setting foot inside a home.”

“The combination of realtor.com’s inventory with Matterport’s immersive user experience gives shoppers the opportunity to visit a tremendous volume of rentals and for-sale properties, from one location, and get the full experience of being inside,” says Bill Brown, CEO of Matterport. “It is the most efficient way to search for a new home. We are excited to see companies like realtor.com paving the way as tech-forward leaders in the real estate industry.”

Thousands of listings on realtor.com currently have Matterport 3D tours, denoted by a hexagon-shaped icon displayed on the property image on the search results page or on the first property image in the image carousel on the listing detail page.

