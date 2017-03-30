RE/MAX Renews Partnership with NAHREP

RE/MAX, LLC has renewed its partnership with the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP), the company announced at the organization’s Housing Policy and Hispanic Lending Conference this week.

“Many leaders in the RE/MAX network are also leaders in NAHREP and in their communities,” says Mike Reagan, senior vice president of Business Alliances at RE/MAX. “We’re excited to continue our partnership with NAHREP, as they recognize the value of professional education as much as we do.”

“RE/MAX has a strong presence in many Hispanic communities across the country, and our agents are providing their clients with the high level of customer service RE/MAX is known for,” Reagan says.



2017 NAHREP President Daisy Lopez-Cid is broker/owner of RE/MAX Premier Properties in Orlando, Fla. RE/MAX-affiliated real estate agents have held 61 spots in NAHREP’s annual Top 250 Latino Agent rankings for each of the last two years.



For more information, please visit www.remax.com.

