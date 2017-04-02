Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate President and CEO Sherry Chris Named to New Story Advisory Board

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate President and CEO Sherry Chris has been named to the advisory board for New Story, a nonprofit that builds homes in developing communities. Chris will serve a one-year term as a board member, assisting with the organization’s growth and providing it with strategic counsel.

“Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate is an amazing brand that completely shares our vision and values,” says Brett Hagler, co-founder and CEO of New Story. “We are thrilled to welcome Sherry Chris to our advisory board and we are confident that her contributions will help us change the trajectory of the lives of deserving people around the world and make a positive global impact.”

“At Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, we believe that a safe and sustainable home is the foundation of a person’s health and happiness,” says Chris. “I am honored to have been selected for this opportunity and I look forward to furthering our brand’s commitment to this cause and strengthening our support of New Story.”

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate recently began a campaign to help New Story raise money to transform a rural shack slum in Ahuachapán, El Salvador, into a beautiful, safe and sustainable community. One hundred percent of donations to New Story raised through the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate campaign will be directly applied to the construction of the homes in Ahuachapán.

For more information, please visit newstory.bhgre.com.



