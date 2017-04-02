Long & Foster’s Corporate Real Estate Services Division Partners with Homelink

Long & Foster Real Estate’s Corporate Real Estate Services division has partnered with Homelink, a Chinese real estate company, for international referrals, the company recently announced. The partnership will also include the addition of Long & Foster listings to Homelink’s website.

“We’re excited about this new partnership with Homelink and what it will bring to each of our companies and, in turn, our clients,” says Pandra Richie, president of Long & Foster’s Corporate Real Estate Services division. “Connecting with those in the real estate industry on a global level is important to us and not only helps us serve our clients better, but also ensures we’re staying as informed as possible when it comes to international markets.”

“Many Chinese buyers are eager to learn about and invest in international real estate, and the No. 1 destination they are seeking out is the United States,” says Eric Chen, Long & Foster’s director of Asia Pacific initiatives. “This partnership with Homelink will allow us to make important connections with investors across the globe and it will also be beneficial for our agents by providing increased exposure to their listings.”

For more information, please visit www.LongandFoster.com.



