Northern California MLSs Streamline into Single Sign-On System

Four Northern California multiple listing services (MLS) have streamlined their systems into a single sign-on system, enabling more than 30,000 real estate professionals to access listings from all four services with more efficiency.

Real estate professionals who belong to the Bay East Association of REALTORS®, the Contra Costa Association of REALTORS® (CCAR), the East Bay Regional MLS (EBRDI) and MLSListings will be able to sign into the new streamlined system on April 3. The system comes at no additional cost to users. The four MLSs will remain independent.

“The future of real estate is to build bridges and not borders,” says Quincy Virgilio, 2016 chairman of MLSListings. “MLS borders have no meaning to buyers and sellers, and should not exist in our industry. I am proud to work with colleagues who understand this.”

“Bay East’s focus is providing tools and a business environment to help our members succeed as real estate professionals—to the benefit of their clients and the communities they serve,” says Will Doerlich, president of Bay East Association of REALTORS®. “Collaboration with neighboring Bay Area associations and MLSs is a key element of our core values, as is a sense of inclusion and empowerment. When we follow our values and our mission, everyone benefits—our members, our neighboring associations, the clients they serve and the communities they help to build. Data share and the expanded functionality it creates is a win for everyone.”

“We are pleased to collaborate with our local MLS partners to launch this next stage of MLS data sharing,” says Michele Manzone, president of CCAR. “Although we have had access to these separate portals for quite some time, this system enhancement will cut out the administrative redundancies required to access all of that separate data. In essence, this advanced MLS system will bridge the virtual geographic divide that once separated more than 30,000 REALTORS® and their property data. Together, the combined data from each of the parallel systems represents an expanded farm area covering Contra Costa and Alameda counties, Silicon Valley, Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Benito and San Mateo counties.”

“This is a great move for Northern California and it brings us one step closer to what REALTORS® and our clients have been striving for: easier access to accurate data,” says Tia Hunnicutt, chair of EBRDI. “Power is in numbers and the more we collaborate, a stronger industry we will become and a better service we will provide.”



For more information, please visit www.mlslistings.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.