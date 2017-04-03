Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Properties Partners with RealSatisfied

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Properties has partnered with RealSatisfied to provide nine of its offices access to RealSatisfied’s Customer Satisfaction Platform, which collects feedback on agent performance, the company recently announced. The partnership will also provide client testimonials able to be shared on social media.

“Testimonials and ratings are used in everyday life—we wanted to provide our potential clients with a way to hear from others on how committed our agents are to providing the best customer service in the industry,” says Maryann Vitale Alles, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Properties. “After a year of working together with RealSatisfied to provide a seamless transition for our agents, I am thrilled with the launch of our evaluation platform. Being integrated with SkySlope has made it effortless for the agents to share their feedback with their sphere.”

“We were excited to finally be able to share that Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Properties is one of the first brokerages to use our SkySlope integration,” says Jeff Turner, president of RealSatisfied. “The SkySlope integration is the first transaction management system to be added to the new Integration Platform inside the RealSatisfied Broker Dashboard. The team at Select Properties has been wonderful to work with on this project and provided exceptional feedback as we launched the platform. I’m excited to have them on board and delighted to see them using the automation tools available with this new SkySlope integration.”

