Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Maryland

Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate has added J. Melvin Premier Properties in Maryland to its franchise network, the company recently announced. The newly-named Better Homes and Gardens The J. Melvin Group, led by co-founders and partners Jennie Melvin and Carlos Garcia, will serve the Annapolis and Ellicott City areas.

“The Annapolis and Ellicott City areas are thriving right now, and we look forward to serving more customers under the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand,” says Garcia. “We are excited to continue growing our business, but we don’t want to just be the biggest—we want to be the best.”

“Real estate sellers and buyers value expertise and Jennie Melvin and Carlos Garcia are seasoned professionals who bring that central benefit to their clients,” says Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “In addition, their ongoing commitment to their community and extensive knowledge of the area makes them the perfect fit for our first location in Maryland.”



For more information, please visit www.JMelvin.com or www.BHGRE.com.

