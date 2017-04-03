Customizable Marketing Partnership Adds More Depth to Moxi Works

Moxi Works continues to grow, now with customizable marketing solutions from marketing services provider, Impact Marketing Specialists, the company has announced.

Impact Marketing offers a variety of solutions to meet the needs of real estate professionals. Taking pride in the quality and care they put into their products, and the passion for what they call an “Amaze and Delight” experience, Impact Marketing aims to create a flexible, yet easy to use platform for their clients.

Agents can take advantage of customizable materials to reach prospects though direct mail, including nurture campaigns so agents can “set-and-forget,” shifting time spent on marketing, to time spent on selling. As a complement to their online templates, Impact provides design services to create custom marketing materials for agents and brokers alike. Included in their wide array of integrated solutions, Impact Marketing offers photo storage, contact lists management, demographic and radius data acquisition for targeted marketing, and more.

“There is a great synergy between what we do and the service Moxi Works provides. Our business model has focused on the broker-centric need to create easy and flexible services to allow their agents to grow their business. The integration of the Moxi Works customized CRM platform and our ability to allow agents to simply execute marketing activities, provides incredible value to both brokers and agents,” said Rick Theder, Impact Marketing President.

Mike McHenry, VP of Channels and Partnerships said, “Impact Marketing Specialists have built a great client base in the real estate industry and enjoy a great reputation. We’re proud to be partners with Rick and his team. The integration with Moxi Works provides an easy click for agents to order material and services from their Impact account.”

Impact will integrate with the Moxi Works Engage CRM product, allowing agents to click a button, taking them directly to the Impact system with all of the appropriate info, for a quick review and checkout process. It will also integrate with contact lists, allowing agents to choose precisely who the marketing pieces are sent to.

“Adding Impact Marketing to our Engage CRM product is genius. Snail mail will never cease to exist as a touch point for agents. It’s an important piece of sphere marketing that can’t be forgotten, and Impact gets it done right,” said York Baur, Moxi Works CEO.

For more information visit www.moxiworks.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.