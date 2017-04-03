Elizabeth Banks Reprises Role in New Realtor.com Campaign

Realtor.com® has debuted a new marketing campaign, “Own Home,” with actress Elizabeth Banks returning as spokesperson, the News Corp subsidiary Move, Inc.-operated company recently announced. The campaign plays on the concept of “not you”—”the person who likes what you like and wants what you want,” according to UrbanDictionary.com—and will include interactive digital videos, social media integrations and six television spots. The spots feature Banks celebrating with people who recently moved into their perfect home while ‘not yous’ express frustration by what could have been.

“Odds are, your dream home is also someone else’s dream home,” says Nate Johnson, CMO at realtor.com. “We illustrate the competitive nature of searching for the perfect home throughout the new campaign in a series of hilarious vignettes with Elizabeth Banks. With more for-sale listings than our competition, updated in real time, realtor.com gives users a competitive edge over ‘not-yous.'”

The social media integrations will launch in May, and the interactive digital videos will launch in July.

The campaign was developed by Pereira & O’Dell New York.

