Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Rand Realty Launches Integrated Platform

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Rand Realty recently launched an integrated platform for its agents with the help of Imprev, Inc., and Moxi Works. The platform combines Imprev’s automated marketing capabilities with Moxi Works’ Moxi Engage™ CRM.



“There’s a great technology race in real estate that has brokerages scrambling to add the latest innovations to gain a competitive edge and attract new agents,” says Matthew Rand, managing partner of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Rand Realty, “but agents are suffering from tool fatigue—there are too many disconnected apps and tools offered to agents without a focused plan from the broker to tie them all together. Combining two best-in-class technologies that are fully integrated helps makes Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Rand Realty agents’ lives simpler and their businesses more successful. The streamlined experience will also be a powerful offering in our recruiting strategy.”



“Providing compelling, timely, and relevant content to buyers and sellers helps agents build relationships and trust,” says Renwick Congdon, CEO of Imprev. “Delivering the right marketing to the client consistently and automatically can help an agent gain a client for life.”

“We’re making sure agents do the right thing at the right time, which we’ve seen dramatically increases their new, repeat, and referral business,” says York Baur, CEO of Moxi Works. “The technology that Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Rand Realty is providing to its agents will provide a workflow that will be the envy of its competitors.”

