Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper, REALTORS® has named Jo Groff vice president of Residential Sales for its Kerrville office, the company recently announced. Groff, formerly of Jo Groff & Associates, has been in the real estate industry since 1987.

The company is “pleased to welcome Jo Groff as a new member of their ‘CBHarper Family,'” according to a release about the hire.

For more information, please visit www.cbharper.com.



