Dotloop Announces Inaugural Tech Agents Ranking

Dotloop® recently announced its top 10 ranking of the most technology-savvy real estate agents, debuting the inaugural “Dotloop Top 10: Most Tech-Forward Agents.” The top 10 for 2017 are:

Ashley Bartholomaus, Keller Williams Realty Sioux Falls (South Dakota)

Emmy Martin Sorrells, Three Sixty Real Estate (Alabama)

Heather Tindall, ERA Central Realty Group (New Jersey)

Jon Starwalt, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Star Homes (Illinois)

Leighton Pinkham, Regal Realtors (Texas)

Lindsey Egner, Century 21 Advantage, Real Estate Inc. (Missouri)

Meggie Carpenter, Grace Ryan Real Estate, LLC (Maryland)

Randy Lawyer, EXIT Real Estate Solutions (Tennessee)

Ryan Rutman, RE/MAX Professional Realty Group (Kentucky)

Sean Britt, Realtor of Excellence (South Africa)

“The individuals recognized on our list are breaking down barriers and embracing technology in creative and intentional ways to improve the real estate process,” says Austin Allison, founder and general manager of dotloop. “They are utilizing new tools and applications to improve the home-buying experience for their clients, while keeping themselves organized, flexible and efficient.”

