Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Launches Zap Platform

Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate has launched the Zap® platform, a proprietary technology system from Realogy that connects the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate website with its affiliated agents’ and brokers’ sites, giving affiliates access to data-based insights and improving the consumer experience, the company recently announced.

“Real estate 1.0 was a broker-driven world, 2.0 was the age of the agent-driven real estate, and 3.0 was the dawn of the informed consumer,” says Sherry Chris, president and CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. “Today, we are in real estate 4.0, where consumer data informs everything we do. Launching the Zap platform as the core of our technology strategy enables us to benefit from the innovation of the Realogy platform and build a unique and complementary offering around it. As a lifestyle brand focused on the consumer, we look to the Zap platform as the future of informed, proactive service.”

Zap generates IDX-powered websites that allow affiliates to tailor them with featured listings, lifestyle information, ratings and reviews, social media integrations and more, all with the consumer in mind. Zap also offers predictive analytics through ZapScoreSM, which assists affiliates with lead cultivation. Zap’s CRM, in addition, provides lead management with follow-up plans and scripts.

“Zap plays a critical role in the relationship between today’s consumers and our affiliated agents,” says Craig McClelland, COO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers in Atlanta, Ga. “We were an early adopter of the Zap platform because it provides a measurable competitive edge to our affiliated agents by equipping action-specific intelligence. By integrating Zap into the DNA of our company, our affiliated agents are better equipped to elevate their conversations with clients and make timely, personalized service decisions. Zap’s continued innovation is quickly evolving the Zap platform into a sophisticated lead delivery and incubation system, solving important real estate business challenges including mobile competitiveness and maximizing online leads.”

