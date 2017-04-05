Paradym Establishes Partnership With Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Realty

Paradym has established a partnership with the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Realty Family of Companies to provide the firm’s agents access to Paradym’s suite of automated, customizable marketing tools, the company recently announced. The partnership includes Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Realty, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Yost & Little Realty, and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices York Simpson Underwood Realty.

“We are thrilled Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas has chosen us as their marketing partner,” says Steven Jarrell, president of Paradym. “Our growth depends on our customers’ success, and that starts with creating not only the technology that powers the leading brands, but also the support and one-to-one training that help agents, brokers, and teams grow their business.”



“We’re excited to partner with Paradym in providing our sales professionals with a distinct advantage in our marketplace,” says Chrissy Shifflett, director of Marketing for the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Realty Family of Companies. “Paradym’s ability to customize their marketing platform to meet our specific needs was essential [and its] automated listing campaigns combined with their social media automation features give our team a powerful platform for marketing themselves and their listings without lifting a finger—not to mention they provide training and support for each of our sales professionals from day one.”

Paradym is a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Preferred Supplier.

For more information, please visit www.paradym.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.