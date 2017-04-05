How to Upload Your Profile Picture / Logo

Brand This Post With Your Info!

Having trouble or need help uploading your profile picture? Before you get started:

File name: Please confirm that your picture or logo file name does not have commas or apostrophes or any characters other than numbers or letters. For example, if your picture file named “Ed’s headshot.jpg” right click on it and rename the file like “edsheadshot.jpg” Noticed we removed the apostrophe and spaces.

Please confirm that your picture or logo file name does not have commas or apostrophes or any characters other than numbers or letters. For example, if your picture file named “Ed’s headshot.jpg” right click on it and rename the file like “edsheadshot.jpg” Noticed we removed the apostrophe and spaces. File size: Please make sure your photo is a minimum of 280 wide x280 wide pixels, and that maximum file size does not exceed 5 MB.

Proceed with these steps:

Login to ACE and proceed to the My Account > Profile area. In the headshot (or logo) area click the blue “Click here” in the sentence “Click here to upload your profile picture.” Click “Choose file” to open your computer’s file explorer window. Navigate to your picture. Click the picture to highlight it. Click “Open” to select the picture You should see the name of your headshot file. Click Upload! (If you do not see the name file name, click “Browse…” and repeat the process to this point) Use the crop tool to size the picture to your liking. Click “Save Image” to save the image to your profile.

Tips: