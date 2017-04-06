Apartment Rents Rise in March

Brand This Post With Your Info!

Apartment rents, on average, rose by $6 in March to $1,312, according to data compiled from 124 markets recently released in a report by Yardi® Matrix.

“We maintain the forecast of a 3 percent increase in rents for the year,” says Jeff Adler, vice president of Yardi Matrix. “The economic climate may influence market projections.”

The leading areas for growth in March were Sacramento, Calif., California’s Inland Empire, Los Angeles, Calif., Seattle, Wash., and San Diego, Calif.

