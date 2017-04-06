Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Welcomes CENTURY 21 Executive Realty

Indiana-based CENTURY 21 Executive Realty has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, the HSF Affiliates LLC company recently announced. The firm will operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Executive Realty.

“Everything I do in business is for the benefit of my agents and their clients,” says Bill McCabe, broker/owner. “Joining forces with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices gives our team a variety of advantages that will help us grow and better serve consumers. The brand’s namesake is Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., one of the world’s most trusted and admired corporations. This is wonderful company to keep.”

“We are proud to welcome Bill McCabe and his team to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices,” says Gino Blefari, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “Executive Realty will be a strong ambassador of our brand in Northwest Indiana.”

With the transition, Executive Realty professionals gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ Global Network Platform, a tool suite focusing on lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production and distribution and more. Beyond technology, the brand provides national and international marketing support, professional education and the exclusive Luxury Collection for high-end listings.

For more information, please visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.