Douglas Elliman Names Stephen Kotler President, Western Region

Douglas Elliman Real Estate has named Stephen Kotler president of its Western Region operations, the company recently announced. Kotler, a 26-year veteran at Douglas Elliman, will be responsible for driving the company’s West Coast expansion while also overseeing its California and Colorado offices.



“In his 26 years at Elliman, Stephen has been essential to our overall growth and expansion efforts into new territories,” says Dottie Herman, president and CEO of Douglas Elliman. “This role is yet another progression for Stephen, one in which we know he will apply the same work ethic and commitment to excellence as he has for nearly three decades.”

“Our move to the West Coast required an individual with the expertise and insight to foster Elliman’s growing operations,” says Howard M. Lorber, chairman of Douglas Elliman. “With more than 30 years of experience in real estate sales and management, Stephen has been able to not only successfully lead, but also drive the region’s accelerated growth—which he will undoubtedly continue to do in this role.”

“I’m excited to continue increasing Elliman’s presence and revenue in the Western Region,” says Kotler. “In the last year alone, we’ve grown exponentially in size and sales volume, and I know that as president I will be able to take the region to the next level.”

Kotler, who joined Douglas Elliman in 1991, was instrumental in launching the company’s alliance with London-based Knight Frank Residential in 2014.



For more information, please visit www.elliman.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.

