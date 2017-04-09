Realtor.com Names Chung Meng Cheong Chief Product Officer

Brand This Post With Your Info!

Realtor.com® has named Chung Meng Cheong chief product officer, the News Corp subsidiary Move Inc.-operated company recently announced. Cheong, who will be responsible for product development, will report to CEO Ryan O’Hara.

“Chung is a seasoned leader with deep product expertise and a strong record of creating great consumer experiences that drive growth,” says O’Hara. “Most importantly, he shares our belief that technology can play an invaluable role in helping to simplify the home-buying journey.”

“I’m excited to be joining such a dynamic company in a role that allows me to leverage my experience in online marketplaces, advertising and technology and to build on the innovative work taking place,” says Cheong. “I look forward to getting started.”

Cheong was formerly executive vice president of Product Management and Consumer Marketing at Financial Engines, an online asset management and investment guidance provider.

For more information, please visit www.realtor.com.



