Amalfi Estates Calls on Brokers to Donate 10 Percent of Commissions

Amalfi Estates has launched the 10% Giving Pledge Challenge, issuing a call to brokers to match its donation program, the company recently announced. Amalfi Estates Founder Anthony Marguleas and his team have adopted the practice of donating 10 percent of their commissions to charities, selected by clients, and are challenging other brokers to do the same.

“What led up to this challenge was I discovered the average residential real estate brokerage donates less than half of 1 percent of their commission to charity,” says Marguleas. “I knew we could do better and hopefully set an example for others. Although we had always donated some portion of our commissions to charity, I pledged in 2015 to donate 10 percent of our commissions. If a small boutique firm like ours can donate $430,000 and still be successful, so can any other real estate firm in the country. I challenge them all to give it a try. Only good can come from it. Imagine, with one million REALTORS® in the country, millions of dollars can be raised for those less fortunate.”

Amalfi Estates, based in Pacific Palisades, Calif., plans to donate $200,000 to charity in 2017 and $300,000 to charity in 2018, with the ultimate goal of reaching $500,000 per year. Marguleas, a cancer survivor, and his sales partner, Cody Carras, recently donated $11,233 to the American Cancer Society.

For more information, please visit www.AmalfiEstates.com.

