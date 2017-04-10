Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Celebrates 2016 Achievements

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group recently celebrated its 2016 achievements with the announcement of its sales figures and top producers, as well as recognition at the annual Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices convention, held in March.



The company’s sales volume totaled approximately $962 million in 2016, with over 11,000 transactions, catapulting the company to the Elite Circle of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network and ranking it No. 22 in the nation for sales volume. The company’s commercial division was ranked No. 5 in the nation for sales volume.

Top producers in 2016 included Lazaro Martinez, of the company’s Sebring office, who was named No. 1 in Florida for residential units sold and No. 8 in the U.S. in the Top 10 Residential Agents ranking by the network. The Sebring office, led by market president Debbie Ward-Terry, was named third overall in the South region by the network, also for residential units sold.

Four others were honored at the network’s annual convention with the Chairman’s Circle Platinum award: the Fowkes Group (Carrollwood office); Retha Wright (Countryside office); Ryan Morgan (Port Richey office); and the S&S Team (Port Richey office).

“We are honored to have several of the nationally top-ranking offices, agents and teams in our company,” says Dewey Mitchell, broker/owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group. “As our outstanding sales figures from 2016 show, the performance of our company is dictated by the exemplary work of many individuals throughout our offices. It is always a rewarding and humbling experience to have their achievements recognized, especially among the talented pool of our many network affiliates all over the country.”

“We are incredibly proud to be among the leading affiliates in this coveted national network and to have one of our sales professionals in the Top 10 Residential Agents,” says Allen Crumbley, broker/owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group. “This recognition is a testament to the achievements of all our sales professionals and staff and speaks volumes about their dedication to our company. More importantly, it shows how our customers trust us to provide them with the best services in the Tampa Bay region.”

For more information, please visit www.bhhsfloridaproperties.com or www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.