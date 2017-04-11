Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Ranked No. 24 in the Nation

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty has been named the No. 24 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brokerage in the nation, the company recently announced. Its recognition in the top 50 makes the company a member of the Berkshire Elite Circle.

“We are proud to be acknowledged as one of the leading affiliates in our real estate network,” says Linda Sherrer, founder, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty. “Our associates are the best in the industry and their commitment has positioned our firm as one of the leading companies for real estate services in the nation.”

The company’s director of Relocation, broker Linda Lindenmoyer, as well as broker Debbie da Silva, were featured in video commercials produced at the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices annual convention, where the company was recognized for its achievements.

“We are honored to have two of our agents out of 54,000 in the network selected to represent our company in these videos,” says Christy Budnick, executive vice president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty. “From the luxury home market to the first -ime homebuyer and investor markets, our award-winning REALTORS® are the most respected in the industry.”

For more information, please visit www.FloridaNetworkRealty.com or www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.

