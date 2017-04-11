Homesnap’s Broker Public Portal Now Available to 500,000-Plus Agents

Homesnap, the consumer face of the Broker Public Portal (BPP), is now available to more than 500,000 real estate agents, and their clients, in over 50 markets, the company recently announced. The BPP through Homesnap launched in January 2017.

“We are thrilled and encouraged by the quick adoption of the BPP by leading MLSs across the country,” says Steve Barnes, co-founder of Homesnap. “MLSs and brokers are recognizing that now is the time to join together to support an industry-friendly portal that is conceived and governed by people who sell homes, not ads.”

Homesnap follows Fair Display Guidelines by sending all inquiries and leads from the portal exclusively to the listing agent or broker at no charge.

“Five-hundred thousand agents is a tremendous milestone,” says Merle Whitehead, chairman of the BPP. “MLSs and brokers who have been watching from the sidelines should feel confident about supporting an initiative that is gaining great momentum and starting to make a real difference. The BPP’s goal of a national MLS footprint is in sight.”

For more information, please visit homesnap.com/bpp.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.