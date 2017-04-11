Superior Service, Satisfied Clients

With 14 years of experience under his belt, including co-founding Petersen Partners with his wife, Jill, Dan Petersen, a REALTOR® with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, understands what it takes to keep buyers and sellers happy.

Based on his clients’ experience, HSA Home Warranty has a similar understanding.

“Berkshire Hathaway clients have worked with various home warranty companies over the years, but now most clients choose HSA Home Warranty,” says Petersen. “From the listing side, it provides some comfort to any prospective buyer who comes in—especially for homes where the hot water system or HVAC is a little bit older.”

The home warranty helps from a negotiating standpoint as well, as sellers can counter demands from prospective buyers with the safeguard of the warranty.

In addition, HSA’s home warranties go a long way toward keeping buyers from backing out of a transaction should something come up with a covered home system component or appliance during the home inspection.

“We’ve been able to turn in inspection items that have come up, so it’s definitely saved sellers some money,” says Petersen, “in addition to offering buyers an added level of comfort, knowing there’s a safety net in place after closing.”

Recently, Petersen was negotiating a sale where an older HVAC system showed signs of trouble. “The buyer was furious, but they had the warranty, so they were able to solve the problem with just a phone call,” says Petersen. “Most buyers aren’t really aware of what the warranty does, and the value it provides. That’s why I always make sure to discuss this with clients.”

Petersen and his clients are duly impressed with their local sales representative, and the level of service he provides.

“It’s been great, and that’s one of the benefits of working with HSA,” says Petersen. “If a buyer or seller ever has a problem or issue, they have a direct line to the team at HSA, and they’ll take care of the issue. They make us look good.”

