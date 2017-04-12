Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Welcomes CENTURY 21 Golden Realty

San Gabriel Valley, Calif.-based CENTURY 21 Golden Realty has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, the HSF Affiliates LLC company recently announced. The firm will operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Golden Properties.

“We’ve been watching the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand grow and influence the marketplace for some time,” says Aida Dimejian, broker/owner. “The brand carries prestige, strong financial backing and a market presence that will give our agents important advantages. We’re proud to link our name to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.”

“Our brand’s namesake is Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., a corporation that is admired and respected around the world,” says Ohanes Dimejian, broker/owner. “Real estate professionals understand the value of this brand in daily business, and clients appreciate its marketing potential. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices will open doors for our agents, from entry-level listings to the finest of residential properties.”

“We are thrilled to bring Golden Properties into our network family,” says Gino Blefari, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “With Aida and Ohanes Dimejian leading the way as they have for three decades, I know this team will continue growing and serving clients with distinction.”

With the transition, Golden Properties professionals gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ Global Network Platform, a tool suite focusing on lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production and distribution and more. Beyond technology, the brand provides national and international marketing support, professional education and the exclusive Luxury Collection for high-end and resort listings.

For more information, please visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.

